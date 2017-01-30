Murdered Florida Priest Once Opposed Death Penalty in Letter to Prosecutors

A Florida priest who was fatally shot in Georgia last year once wrote a letter pleading that the death penalty not be invoked in the event of his murder, according to multiple reports.

In 1995, Rev. Rene Robert penned a “Declaration of Life” document, requesting that his killer be spared execution “no matter how heinous their crime or how much I may have suffered,” according to The Boston Globe.

Now, a group of Catholic officials from Florida and Georgia plan to take to the courthouse steps in Augusta on Tuesday to lobby against capital punishment in the case — and save the life of Steven Murray, who is accused of kidnapping and fatally shooting the 71-year-old priest, The Globe reports.

Robert, who had befriended and tried to help the allegedly troubled Murray, had been missing for just over a week before Murray led police to his body in a remote, wooded area in Burke County, Georgia, according to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of investigation.

Police allege Murray asked Robert for a ride in Jacksonville, Florida, but then allegedly kidnapped him and took him across state lines, according to The Globe.

He was detained in South Carolina and told reporters that he believed Robert would forgive him.

“If anybody loves Father Rene, they’ll forgive me because he was a man of God, and forgiveness is forgiveness,” he said in April.

A Georgia prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for Murray. And the district attorney for the Augusta Judicial District said the state would seek the maximum penalty in the case despite “public opinion,” according to the Florida Times-Union.

Robert’s brother, Brian, said the priest “cherished life” and “didn’t believe in the death penalty,” according to the Times-Union. Although Brian did not share a preference in the case, he said he wants the killer to stay behind bars for a long time.

“I just want to see that this young man doesn’t have any chance of parole,” he said. “We don’t want to go through this over and over again when he comes up for parole.”

Murray has pleaded not guilty to the murder, according to WRDW.