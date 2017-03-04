Reporter Asks for Help Identifying Mask-wearing Man Who ‘Attacked’ Him During Live Broadcast

A New York-based journalist was giving a live report on ABC-7 Friday night when he was interrupted by a man in a hockey mask who soon pushed him to the ground.

CeFaan Kim, 26, was left with “scrapes and bruises” after being shoved by the man, who allegedly got violent when cameras moved as to not capture him on the broadcast. The man had approached Kim while he was giving a report and wrapped his arm around the reporter’s shoulders as he spoke to the camera.

“Totally random,” Kim told PEOPLE. “[It] caught me off guard. [He] wouldn’t let go of me when the camera tilted upwards, so I tried to push him off. Then he pushed me down.”

Kim has filed a report with the New York Police Department, who he said were taking it “very seriously.” The altercation was caught on camera and shared to Kim’s Twitter account on Saturday, where the victim asked for help identifying his attacker.

“This is the man who attacked me last night during a live broadcast,” Kim wrote. “If anyone has seen him around please give the 7th precinct a call.”

Police responded to calls in front of 132 Delancey Street in Manhattan around 11:05 p.m. ET, where Kim was pushed, a NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “There were no injuries reported,” the spokesperson said. A complaint report for harassment, which is a violation, was filed in regards.

In the clip, the man can be seen approaching Kim and putting his arm around the reporter, giving a shot-out to the camera. When the cameraman turns the camera away, the man becomes angry, yelling, “Put the camera on me.”

Kim them appears to turn around to remove himself from the man’s grip, but is unable to. As they struggle, the man repeatedly asks, “What’s up?” before pushing Kim to the ground.

Afterwards, the man removes his hockey mask and says, “I didn’t attack you — you attacked me!”