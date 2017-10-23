Remains of Unidentified Boy Discovered on Texas Beach Despite No Missing Children Reports in Area

Police are working to identify a young boy whose lifeless body was found Friday evening after washing ashore on a quiet stretch of beach in Galveston, Texas.

On Friday at about 5:30 p.m., police received a call from a passerby who was walking on the beach and spotted a body near the surf, Galveston Police said in a statement. Responding officers and members of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol found what appeared to be the body of a 3-to-5-year-old boy.

Investigators say they do not yet know the identity of the child. No children have been reported missing in the Galveston area, say police.

Authorities have released a sketch of the child, hoping the public can help them identify the boy, who is described as approximately 3 feet tall with a slender build, black hair, and brown eyes.

“We are asking everyone to please take a look at this child and see if you recognize him,” say police. “Someone, somewhere knows this child and can help us identify him.”

Police are waiting for the official autopsy report from the Medical Examiner. Until then, police said they “will continue to treat this death as a homicide until we can unequivocally prove otherwise.”

The shocking discovery has the tight-knit community on edge. “This is an extremely unusual case for Galveston Island, and the circumstances surrounding this death grow more and more suspicious as time goes on,” police said.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the identity of this child is asked to call 409-765-3776 or Crimestoppers at 409-763-TIPS.