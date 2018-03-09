House of Horrors Mom Seems 'Almost in a Daze' in Jail, Sister Claims: 'It's All "Woe Is Me" '

The sister of a California mom accused of abusing her 13 children in a house of horrors claims the woman appeared “almost at peace” and “in a daze” during a recent jail visit.

What’s more, Elizabeth Flores says of sister Louise Turpin: “She’s not who I grew up with. Something’s not clicking right in the head, something’s not right. It’s all ‘woe is me.’ ”

Flores will detail her recent sit-down with Turpin in an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Exclusive previews from that episode are above and below.

Turpin and her husband, David Turpin, were arrested in mid-January in Perris, California, after authorities say they discovered the 13 Turpin children allegedly living in squalid conditions, with some chained to the furniture.

At the time, the kids ranged in age from 2 to 29 and only the youngest seemed to have been somewhat spared, according to prosecutors.

David, 56, and 49-year-old Louise were quickly taken into custody. Both face numerous criminal charges, including abuse, false imprisonment and torture. They have pleaded not guilty.

Louise’s sister and her cousin Tricia Andreassen recently met with them in separate conversations from behind bars in California. Andreassen and Flores will describe those interactions on a Dr. Oz episode airing Monday.

“I was kind of shocked,” Flores says in one of the clips. “I figured that her [Louise’s] main concern would be the children.”

The Turpin family, including parents David and Louise (center, unblurred) David-Louis Turpin/Facebook

Asked if she believes Louise is sick, Flores says she does.

“She was almost in a daze, like everything’s going to be alright, like she was just — I didn’t see evilness at all, almost at peace,” Flores says.

(She has previously said she and Louise were not close, telling ABC News in January: “My sister and I haven’t really had a sister relationship for about 20 years. … Other than maybe like a call every once in a while, and sometimes those calls are like a year apart.”)

At times during their conversation, Flores claims, Louise was behaving as if “she was hearing voices,” and she believes Louise has disconnected from the reality of her situation.

In the second clip from the episode, Flores says: “My sister, she’s living a fantasy and she wants to keep it all hidden. She’s playing a game.”

From left: David and Lousie Turpin Riverside County Sheriff's Department (2)

Flores and Andreassen also met with David, who they say acted in a strikingly different manner than his wife.

“He broke down in sobs at one point,” Andreassen says in the second clip.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Flores says. “I am so glad that Louise asked me to see him. I needed that, for me. When I went in there, I immediately saw that he knew he had done wrong, he was remorseful, he cried the whole entire time. It wasn’t fake.”

David was like “a little boy that was ready to confess everything he had done,” Flores says.

“He kept saying, ‘I wish I could tell you about what we’ve done, what happened.’ … He had been advised not to,” she claims.

David and Louise have been in police custody since Jan. 14, when their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their house and called 911, authorities have said.

They are each being held in lieu of $9 million bond and possible life sentences in prison if convicted of all charges. Their attorneys have declined to comment specifically about the allegations agains them.

Meanwhile, those caring for the siblings say they are recovering and experiencing new things, including using iPads and learning guitar.

The Turpin children were recently treated to a private concert by cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Louise and David’s conversations with Louise’s relatives will be detailed further on Monday’s The Dr. Oz Show. Check local listings.