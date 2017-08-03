Raven-Symoné Talks Bill Cosby Allegations: ‘I Want Everybody Who Deserves Justice to Get Justice’

Following Bill Cosby‘s recent mistrial in his prosecution on sexual assault charges, former TV co-star Raven-Symoné says she has been focusing on her own projects and not Cosby’s case, but she wants “everybody who deserves justice” to get it.

“I am trying to do this show right now, and that’s [Cosby’s case is] going to work it out,” she said during an appearance on Thursday’s People Now. “I want everybody who deserves justice to get justice.”

Symoné, 31, is now starring in the Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home. She has spoken sparingly about Cosby, 80, and the allegations against him in recent years, as more and more women have come forward to accuse him of sexual abuse — all of which he vehemently denies.

When the allegations first resurfaced in late 2014, Symoné stayed tight-lipped on the subject aside from an Instagram post responding to rumors that she had been victimized by Cosby as a child.

“I was NOT taking advantage of by Mr. Cosby when I was on the Cosby Show,” she wrote. “I was practically a baby on that show and this is truly a disgusting rumor that I want no part of! Everyone on that show treated me with nothing but kindness. Now keep me out of this!”

Symoné spoke in more detail about the case in July 2015, while a co-host on The View, saying then, “I don’t really like to talk about it that much because he’s the reason I’m on this panel in the first place. He gave me my first job. But at the same time, you need the proof, and then I’ll be able to give my judgment here or there. And now there are real facts. More people can come up.”

That same month, Symoné told PEOPLE, “As a co-worker and someone who admires people’s work … I choose my words [carefully]. [But] I’m sure it hasn’t even scratched the surface. So, we will see what happens.”

Cosby was charged in December 2015 in connection with the claims of one woman, Andrea Constand, though a jury deadlocked in June on the question of his guilt or innocence. Prosecutors have said they will re-try him.

Asked by host Jeremy Parsons on Thursday’s People Now about how she has navigated her personal connection to Cosby, Symoné said:

“It’s interesting. Like I said earlier, things are going to happen. Tough things are gonna happen. And if my mom and dad and brother are healthy, and people around me are healthy and going through stuff that they can get over eventually, I don’t call it ‘hard’ or ‘challenging,’ because I try not to internalize it.”

“Living through that moment and knowing that things are ebb-and-flowing at all times, I was hoping the best for the outcome that it needed to be,” she continued. “Chalk it up, hope everything’s okay, figure it out on either side.”