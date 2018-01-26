4-Year-Old Boy Vanishes, Barefoot, Near His N.C. Home as FBI Joins the Search

North Carolina officials are investigating the disappearance of a 4-year-old boy believed to have possibly wandered off from his home earlier this week while barefoot and in his pajamas, PEOPLE confirms.

On Wednesday, an AMBER Alert was issued for Raul Johnson after he was reported missing by his family, Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said a news conference on Thursday.

It’s unclear if Raul was abducted or left on his own, Kersey said. The boy has walked away from home in the past but was returned.

Raul was being watched by his grandfather when he went missing, according to authorities.

He was last seen walking along a road in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon in his tiger striped T-shirt and rocket ship pajama pants, according to local TV station WJZY.

After a day of searching, authorities announced on Thursday the case had shifted from a search and recovery to an “investigative approach.”

When asked whether he believes the boy to still be alive, Sheriff Kersey told reporters, “By faith, I believe the little boy is still alive and that’s what I have to stand on.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“There’s nothing that we have found in the interviews with the family members, the next-door neighbors, the information from the public that would indicate that we’re dealing with foul play,” Kersey said.

Three search dogs separately led investigators along a path from Raul’s house to a pond a short distance away. But when divers searched the small body of water, they did not recover anything, Kersey said.

The FBI and the nearby Cumberland and Richmond county sheriff’s offices have joined the search.

Because Raul was barefoot, Kersey said authorities believe he couldn’t have walked too far from home. About 300 people are assisting in searching a two-mile radius around his house.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“Until we get something that indicates that there’s no hope … we’ll continue to do what we’re doing now,” Kersey said Thursday. “I’m praying that we can move forward and continue to treat this as a search and rescue.”

Deputies have responded to several calls from the home in the past, Kersey said. Five or six family members lived in Raul’s house at the time of his disappearance.

Raul, who is biracial, is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 38 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.