Rapper Nelly Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Woman While on Tour

Early Saturday morning, rapper Nelly was arrested following a woman’s claim that the rapper had allegedly sexually assaulted her on his tour bus while in Washington.

Auburn Police Department confirmed in a statement to The Blast that the rapper had been arrested.

“At 3:48 AM a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper ‘Nelly,’ ” a spokesperson for the police department said. “The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before.

“After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 AM Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility,” the police spokesperson said. “Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident. The above details are all we have to release at this time.”

A rep for Nelly tells PEOPLE that the woman’t claims are “a completely fabricated allegation” and they they are confident that he will not ultimately be charged.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” his rep said. “Our initial investigation , clearly establishes , this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident , once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated , there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Nelly is currently on tour with the country group Florida Georgia Line. They are scheduled to play a show tonight in Ridgefield, Washington. A rep for the country group did not immediately respond to a request for commentary.

A police spokesperson said Nelly’s tour bus was parked near a Walmart at the time of the rapper’s arrest and that officers felt like they had probable cause for arrest, booking him into the SCORE jail in Des Moines, according to Q13 Fox.