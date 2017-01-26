Bloody Man Allegedly Greets Deputies at the Front Door After Stabbing His Wife to Death

A former executive at the mortgage lending company Quicken Loans has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a kitchen knife on Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators described a gruesome scene at the home of Noah Ravenscroft in Commerce Township, Michigan: He was arrested there Monday night after his wife, Kristy Ravenscroft, was found stabbed to death, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Deputies who first responded to the home were greeted by Noah, who opened the front door while covered in blood and told them that his wife was dead, the sheriff’s office alleged.

He is charged with premeditated murder and was denied bond at an arraignment Wednesday afternoon, the Oakland Press reports. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf, according to the Detroit News.

Oakland County deputies were responding Monday to a domestic violence call made by one of the Ravenscrofts’ three children, according to the sheriff’s statement.

The child told the 911 dispatcher his father said he was going to get a knife. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told local radio station WWJ that the couple’s 10-year-old son saw his father on top of his mother, who told her son to “run.”

Afterward, as they made their way inside the home, deputies discovered Kristy’s body on the living room floor, according to the sheriff’s statement.

The couple’s three children were found on the second floor of the home, unharmed.

Police believe Ravenscroft used a knife from the kitchen to allegedly stab his wife. Before being booked, Ravenscroft was taken to a local hospital for self-inflicted wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following the arrest, Sheriff Bouchard released a statement comparing the case to another domestic violence incident his agency was handling.

“Two different husbands attacked their wives,” Bouchard wrote, describing the incidents as “tragic.”

“I have been in this business a long time and the sadness only seems to grow,” he continued. “I still hope society will learn how to deal with abusers and create a fully functional mental health system. Prayers and peace to the victims.”

During the altercation, Noah allegedly stepped away from his wife and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, Sheriff Bouchard told WWJ. This, he said, makes the alleged murder premeditated.

“There is a moment when someone steps away from the heat of the moment — and yet goes and obtains what ultimately becomes the fatal instrument. That’s premeditated. That’s an articulated plan,” he said.

According to a Quicken Loans spokesman, the Free Press reports, Noah resigned from his position in December. There had been no previous calls to the Ravenscroft home for domestic violence.

Noah, who has been ordered to have no contact with his children, is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, according to the Oakland Press.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

“Kristy was a very dedicated mom, and her husband seemed to work long hours to take care of his family,” a family acquaintance told the Free Press. “They enjoyed camping, and her kids are beautiful and have been in our Sunday school classes.”