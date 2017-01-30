Police Now Believe There Is Only 1 Suspect in Quebec’s Deadly Mosque Shooting

Canadian police say there is only one suspect in custody in connection with Sunday’s deadly mosque shooting in Quebec City, backtracking from earlier statements that two people were considered suspects and had been arrested.

One of the people previously described as a suspect is actually a witness, police said Monday on Twitter.

Investigators have not released additional information about the suspect, citing the investigation, according to the CBC.

La SQ confirme qu’un seul des individus arrêté hier soir en lien avec l’#attentat de #Québec est considéré comme suspect. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) January 30, 2017

#Attentat de #Quebec Suite à l’enquête, l’autre individu est maintenant considéré comme témoin. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) January 30, 2017

“The SQ confirms that only [one of the] individuals arrested last night … is considered to be [a] suspect,” Quebec police said, according to a translation. In a later tweet they said, “Following the investigation, the other individual is now considered a witness.”

It was not immediately clear what charges the suspect faces, when they will appear in court or if they have retained an attorney.

Police have not yet released a motive in the shooting, at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, but said they do not believe there are other suspects, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting, which occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday in Quebec’s Sainte-Foy neighborhood, killed six people and injured an unconfirmed number of others, including some critically, according to local media reports.

About 39 other people at the center were unhurt in the attack, which a witness told Reuters occurred during evening prayers.

The victims who were killed, all men, were between the ages of 35 and 70, according to the CBC.

“Six of our brothers were assassinated [in] the back while they were praying,” one Muslim community leader said of the victims at a news conference in Quebec on Monday, according to the Globe and Mail. “They’ve left orphans.”

Quebec Provincial Police previously said that two people were arrested after the shooting: one at the scene and another about an hour later after calling 911, reportedly to express a desire to cooperate with authorities.

Police have not said which of those two people is now considered the suspect, according to the AP.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted after the incident, “Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.”

Trudeau has described the shooting as a “terrorist attack,” according to the AP, saying in a statement, “It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Canadian Council of Imams said that they were “grieved and shocked” at the “senseless killings of worshippers,” and they implored the Canadian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement also warned against a rush to judgement.

“As Canadian Muslims, we know how devastating it is to be blamed for the actions of a few,” the statement continued. “We reject blaming any community, culture or religion for these murders.”