Wife of Pulse Nightclub Shooter Arrested in Connection to Orlando Mass Shooting

The wife of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter has been arrested in connection with last June’s attack that killed 49 people and injured dozens more, PEOPLE confirms.

Noor Salman faces charges of aiding and abetting as well as obstruction of justice, according to CBS. Salman was taken into custody by FBI agents at her home in the Bay Area Monday morning, San Francisco FBI Media Coordinator Prentice Danner confirms to PEOPLE.

It’s unclear how long Salman has been living in the Bay Area, Danner says. He adds that she is being charged by federal authorities in Florida.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with police during the attack, which was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

Three law enforcement sources told PEOPLE in June that Salman exchanged texts with her husband the night of the shooting.

The sources told PEOPLE that at around 2 a.m. the morning of the attack, the shooter’s mother called Salman, wondering where her son was.

Salman said she didn’t know, and allegedly texted her husband, “Where are you,” the source said.

In response, the source said, the shooter texted back, “Do you see what’s happening.”

His wife allegedly replied “No?” according to the source.

The shooter then texted: “I love you, babe.”

The shooter subsequently opened fire on the gay-friendly nightclub.

After the text exchange, Salman allegedly tried calling her husband on his cell phone, the source said. Hours later, authorities were at Salman and the shooter’s home, ordering Salman to come out with her hands up.

It was not immediately clear if Salman had retained an attorney or entered a plea. Information on where she is being held was also not immediately available.