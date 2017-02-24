Pulse Shooting Survivor Angel Colon on Finding Forgiveness: ‘I Forgive Him … But I Can Never Forget’

Angel Colon lay bleeding on the floor of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub. He’d been shot six times, and as the gunman drew closer, shooting at fallen bodies to make sure they were dead, Colon couldn’t move.

But he survived the June 12, 2016, attack thanks to a police officer dragged him to safety. Now, more than eight months after the deadliest mass shooting in American history killed 49 people and injured 53 others, the 26-year-old Colon is moving forward as a survivor.

In order to do so, he says, he has forgiven the shooter, 29-year-old Omar Mateen, who was fatally shot by police that night.

“I think you need forgiveness in your life in order to move forward and leave the anger behind,” Colon tells PEOPLE. “Holding things in and not forgiving can destroy your soul.”

Colon has a religious background. As the gunman approached him, he says he prayed to God to give him another chance at life. He credits his religious faith for his ability to forgive.

“I grew up in church, learning to forgive to move forward,” he says. “So I forgive him. … But I can never forget.”

Colon has made the most of his second chance at life. He does advocacy work with the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Shortly after the shooting, he flew to Washington to lobby Congress to prevent dangerous individuals from acquiring guns — including those with ties to terrorism, such as the shooter.

“It will keep me from becoming bitter, and will keep my focus on helping others,” Colon says. “And everyone is talking about Pulse, so realized that I have a huge platform to stand on, and people would listen. I didn’t want to waste that opportunity.”

The 49 victims killed at Pulse were among 15,060 people who lost their lives to gun violence in the United States in 2016, according to the nonpartisan research group Gun Violence Archive. Contact your Congressional representatives, whose phone numbers are provided here; find out what they’re doing about this gun violence epidemic — and let them know what you think should be done to stop it.