Psychology Professor and Dad-of-2 Is Killed With Hammer in Brooklyn Home in Suspected Botched Burglary

A 66-year-old professor was killed Monday evening in his Brooklyn home, allegedly by a 28-year-old burglar.

A statement from the New York Police Department confirms the killing of Jeremy Safran, who was the father of two daughters.

Safran was a professor of psychology at the New School in Manhattan.

Police responded to an active burglary call on Monday evening just before 6 p.m., the statement explains.

“Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 66-year-old male in the basement of the home with trauma to the head and body,” the statement says.

Next to Safran’s body was a hammer, according to an NYPD source. It is believed the hammer was used in the fatal attack.

Investigators, while searching the basement, “encountered a 28-year-old male inside of a closet,” it says in the statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released as he has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

At least one neighbor called 911 after watching the suspect allegedly break into the home.