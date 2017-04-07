Ex-Prostitute Will Be Deported Following Jail Release After Giving Google Exec a Fatal Heroin Dose

Alix Tichelman, the former prostitute who injected a high-powered Google executive with a lethal dose of heroin in 2013, will be deported, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The decision came Thursday after an U.S. immigration judge ruled that Tichelman’s criminal convictions were grounds for her removal and ordered her ejected from the country.

“Ms. Tichelman will remain in ICE custody pending final arrangements for her removal,” the agency said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. It is unclear when she will be deported.

According to reports, Tichelman is a Canadian citizen, though she has lived in the U.S. for years.

Her attorneys were not immediately available to comment.

She was taken into custody by ICE officers on March 29 — the day she was released from jail after serving nearly two years for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the death of businessman Forrest Timothy Hayes.

The news of her pending deportation is the latest headline-making twist for Tichelman: She gained national attention in 2013 when Hayes, who worked at Google X, the company’s secret development department, was found dead of an overdose. He was aboard his 46-foot yacht.

Camera footage from the boat showed Tichelman injecting Hayes with the drug, abandoning him to die and finishing a glass of wine before leaving the yacht.

Hayes, a married father of five, was not the first person associated with Tichelman to die of an overdose: Her former boyfriend, Dean Riopelle, was hospitalized in Milton, Georgia, for a heroin overdose in September 2013 and died a week later. Riopelle’s overdose was ruled accidental and charges were never filed in his death, according to KSBW.

Tichelman was arrested in July 2014, after being lured back to Santa Cruz, California, in a prostitution sting in which a detective posed as a wealthy prospective client.

Officials said Tichelman was found with heroin on her at the time of her arrest.

She later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in connection with Hayes’ death and was sentenced in 2015 to five years behind bars. She served less than two before her release.

• With CHAR ADAMS