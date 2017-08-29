Pretty Little Liars Actor Brandon Jones Sentenced to Jail After Gun Dispute

Brandon Jones, who had a recurring role on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on Monday for pointing a gun at a neighbor.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the 29-year-old actor pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of assault with a firearm.

Jones revealed a concealed handgun during an argument with a neighbor at his North Hills home on Oct. 30, 2015, according to prosecutors. On March 24, 2016, Jones brandished a knife and pointed a handgun at a neighbor during a different dispute, prosecutors said. Los Angeles police responded to the second incident.

Ricardo Santiago of the district attorney’s office told PEOPLE at the time that Jones faced up to five years if convicted.

Instead, he was sentenced to three years of probation with 30 days of community labor. Jones is required to take 26 anger management courses, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday.

The actor portrayed Andrew Campbell — a love interest to Aria Montgomery in the Freeform hit show.