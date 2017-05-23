President Donald Trump Slams ‘Evil Losers’ Behind Suicide Bomb Attack at Ariana Grande Concert

President Donald Trump has extended his “deepest condolences” to the victim of the suicide bomb attack on a Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

And he pledged that the United States stood “in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

Speaking in Bethlehem, Israel, he added that those behind the atrocity after an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured 59, were “evil losers.”

He said, “I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families – so many families – of the victims.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term.”

“They would think that’s a great thing. I will call them from now on – losers – because that’s what they are – they’re losers and we’ll have more of them. But that’s what they are – they’re losers. Just remember that.”

Police believe that the suicide bomber died at the scene after detonating an improvised explosive device.

Mr. Trump added, “This is what I have spent these last few days talking about during my trip overseas. Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people and in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children.”

“The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated. And I mean completely obliterated. And the innocent life must be protected. All innocent lives. Life must be protected. All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace.”

Shortly afterwards, British Prime Minister Theresa May made an extensive statement on the latest developments, saying that the security services know the identity of the attacker and are working to determine whether he worked with anyone else before the attack. She is also to chair another meeting of the British Government’s emergency committee called COBRA.

She said that many of the injured were suffering from “life-threatening injuries.” With 400 police officers working overnight and eight hospitals taking in the injured, she added during her address in Downing Street, “The cowardice of the attacker met the bravery of the emergency services and the people of Manchester.”

Elsewhere, Prince Albert of Monaco sent his support to Queen Elizabeth and the people of the U.K.

“Your Majesty, It is with a deep emotion that I learnt of the unspeakable tragedy in Manchester,” he wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families of the innocent victims of this new act of violence.

“On behalf of the People of Monaco, my Family and myself, allow us to express our feelings of deep pain and sorrow.

“Let me assure Your Majesty of our solidarity for the victims and their families.”