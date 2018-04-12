A pregnant woman has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a male co-worker to death following an argument, authorities said.

Rosa Ramirez, 27, was arrested and arraigned on a felony murder charge for an incident at the River City Grille in Irvington, New York, on Tuesday. She is being held without bail at the Westchester County jail and is due in court on April 16.

Two workers in the restaurant kitchen area got into a dispute with the suspect, who was recently hired as a dishwasher at the restaurant, stabbing Bonifacio Rodriguez, 39, multiple times, according to Irvington Police Chief Michael Cerone. The reason for the argument and the motive has not been disclosed.

Police found Rodriguez, a married father of two from Yonkers, in the kitchen unresponsive and bleeding due to multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

GoFundMe

Robert Manzi, the owner of the River City Grille created a GoFundMe account to assist Rodriguez’s widow and his daughters with funeral expenses. “Since his tragic passing, they will suffer both emotionally and financially,” Manzi explained.

Cerone revealed Tuesday’s incident was the village’s first homicide since 1974.

Ramirez was arrested twice in 2017 on assault and weapons possession charges from two separate incidents, according to court records obtained by New York Daily News.

Ramirez currently faces charges stemming from a separate case on Oct. 25, 2017, for which she is being accused of attacking a man with a knife in Brooklyn, according to The Journal News. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Kings County Supreme Court in March.