7-Months-Pregnant Pa. Woman Shot by Her Boyfriend in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Reports

Pennsylvania investigators believe that a 38-year-old man shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday evening before taking his own life, according to multiple news reports.

Michelle Krek, 35, was approximately seven months pregnant when she was fatally shot by boyfriend Naader Rizk inside their apartment, officials in Pennsylvania’s Washington County told the Observer-Reporter.

Krek was reportedly expecting her child in May.

A motive for the slaying remains unclear, according to local TV station WPXI.

A neighbor called 911 on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., after hearing gunshots and finding bullet holes in the hallway outside the couple’s second-floor apartment in Cecil Township.

A SWAT team responded to the scene after responding officers knocked on the couple’s door and got no response, reports news station KDKA.

A police robot armed with a camera entered the apartment and discovered the two bodies, according to the Observer-Reporter. (Local authorities did not immediately return messages seeking comment.)

Police reportedly said they suspect Rizk fatally shot Krek and then turned his gun on himself. Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco confirmed both victims died from gunshot wounds, according to the Observer-Reporter.

Detectives will continue to investigate what may have triggered Rizk’s deadly actions.

“We have no idea what precipitated it,” said Police Chief Shawn Bukovinsky, according to the Observer-Reporter, noting here was no abuse history between the couple. “There were no letters or notes.”

Relatives told the Observer-Reporter the couple had been together for little over a year.

“They broke up five, maybe six [times] just in that one year,” Rizk’s mother, Marsha, reportedly said. “They didn’t get time to know each other.”

“Getting pregnant that quickly … Really, you don’t know the person until you’re with them for a while,” she said.

Krek’s second cousin, December Ersek, spoke to the paper and said the expectant mother “literally just sparkled.”

“Everyone loved Michelle. If anybody could light up a room when she walked in, it was her,” Ersek said. “I know a lot of good people, but she was one of those people who was just extraordinary.”