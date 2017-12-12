Pregnant Ohio Teen Reportedly Missing with Adult Cousin — Who Is a Wanted Fugitive

A missing 14-year-old Ohio girl may be traveling with a fugitive 33-year-old man wanted for a parole violation and previously convicted of manslaughter, PEOPLE confirms.

Annalys Clay, of Barberton, was reported missing Dec. 4 to Akron Police by her mother, Helena, who said that she believed Annalys is traveling with Louis Jakab, 33.

Jakab currently is charged in eight jurisdictions with felony warrants that include robbery, theft, fraud, passing bad checks, receiving stolen property, and interference with custody, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Helena Clay also said her daughter is pregnant, and that Jakab may be the unborn child’s father, reports the TV station Fox8 Cleveland. She said the two are cousins.

Investigators believe the two are together but have left Ohio, and last were seen in a black 2017 Audi A3 bearing an Ohio license plate HED-3844, the U.S. Marshals Office reports. The license plate had been reported stolen in Cleveland.

Clay is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Jakab is white, about 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 190 lbs., with a shaved head and blue eyes.

Anonymous tips about the pair’s whereabouts with the potential for reward may be called in to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or texted with the keyword “WANTED” to 847411.

Tips also may be sent by clicking a button on the U.S. Marshals website.