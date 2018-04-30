Pregnant Gunshot Victim Stays on Life Support for Weeks to Deliver Baby Before Dying

A pregnant Ohio woman placed on life support after being shot in March stayed alive long enough to have her baby in late April before dying from her injuries, PEOPLE confirms.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said at a press conference that Lindzie Wilson was shot on March 1 but stayed on life support until April 21, when doctors delivered her baby.

Wilson was subsequently taken off life support and died on April 24, Graf said.

According to the Springfield News-Sun, Wilson was 25.

A GoFundMe page created two days after Wilson was shot states she was 16 weeks pregnant at the time, which would have made her about 23 weeks pregnant when the baby was born.

Wilson’s friend Jana Yates told the News-Sun that Wilson’s baby boy was named Bailee, in accordance with Wilson’s wishes. The baby is small but healthy, Yates told the paper.

Police have not named a suspect in the attack, and Graf called on the public’s help in their investigation.

According to a police report obtained by the News-Sun, Wilson was outside her home when she was shot multiple times, including in the head.

The GoFundMe page states she was shot three times from behind. At the press conference, Graf said police could not confirm the attack was an “ambush.”

Graf declined to say whether police think Wilson knew her attacker.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Graf would not disclose whether investigators have any leads or suspects but said, “Investigators definitely have things that they’re working with in this case.”

Describing her friend to the paper, Yates said, “Lindzie was a beautiful, kind-hearted person” who “would help anybody if she could.”

“We want justice served for the cold-hearted person that did this to her,” Yates added. “They took her along with our hearts the day she was shot.”

Anyone with information should call 937-324-7685 or 937-324-7716.