Pregnant Kansas Woman Killed on Day She Planned to Learn Her Baby's Sex, Say Friends

Friends say a pregnant Kansas woman whose Jan. 30 death is under investigation as a homicide had planned to learn the sex of her baby on the day she died.

Police who were summoned by a 911 call around 4 p.m. Tuesday found Ashley K. Harlan, 23, dead in her residence at the Westerfield Townhouses in Olathe, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from Olathe Police.

No cause of death has been released.

Asked if authorities have identified a suspect, the agency’s Sgt. Logan Bonney tells PEOPLE, “No one’s been identified just yet.”

Harlan recently had moved to Olathe, in the metro Kansas City area, from Manhattan, Kansas, police said.

Friends say she moved to be closer to her unborn child’s father, The Kansas City Star reports.

Tabitha Brown, 23, who said she was a longtime fried of Harlan’s, had planned to accompany Harlan to a scheduled ultrasound appointment that day, Brown told The Star.

Brown said she was to be the child’s godparent.

“I don’t know who would want to hurt her,” Brown said. “She was the sweetest person I think I’ve ever known.”

Harlan’s Facebook page testified to her faith in overcoming obstacles. “Every weakness you have is an opportunity for God to show strength in your life,” she posted.

Brown and Harlan briefly lived together as children in a foster home after the death of Harlan’s mother when Harlan was “very young,” Brown said.

Harlan’s past included drug addiction and running away from her foster home, Brown said, but Harlan had turned things around and worked with a Christian-based ministry on behalf of sex-trafficking victims with plans to start a new job as a mentor to other foster children.

Another friend, Kaitlin Beeton, 22, told The Star: “She’d been doing so well, working hard on her future.”

Police who are continuing to investigate ask anyone with information to call (913) 971-6950 or a TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.