Pregnant Kansas Woman Is Fatally Shot on Day She Was to Learn Baby’s Sex — and Boyfriend Is Charged

A 26-year-old Kansas man has been accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend three months ago — on the very day she planned to learn the sex of her baby at an ultrasound appointment.

PEOPLE confirms that Devonte Dominique Wash is being held on $5 million bail after being charged with capital murder for allegedly killing Ashley Harlan on Jan. 30, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Harlan, 23, was found fatally shot in her Olathe home. She was 20 weeks pregnant when she was killed — and authorities believe Wash was the baby’s father, the statement says.

Harlan died hours before she was to learn the sex of her unborn baby.

Wash has not entered a plea to the charge against him. PEOPLE was unable to determine if he had retained legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

Harlan’s relatives could not be reached for their reaction to the charge.

Harlan had recently moved to Olathe, in the metro Kansas City area, from Manhattan, Kansas, police said.

Friends said she moved to be closer to Wash, The Kansas City Star reports.

Wash, if convicted, could be sentenced to death, according to authorities.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe filed the capital murder charge against Wash as both Harlan and her unborn child both died.

According to the Star, a defendant can be charged with capital murder charge if he or she allegedly knowingly or purposely killed or created a great risk of death to more than one person.