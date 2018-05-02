Mom of Pregnant Gunshot Victim Who Stayed on Life Support for Weeks to Deliver Baby Says, ‘She Held on For Him’

The mother of a slain pregnant woman who stayed on life support for weeks after being shot so she could have her baby considers the child as a “blessing” even as she mourns her daughter’s loss.

Ohio mom Lindzie Wilson, 25, was shot on March 1 but stayed on life support through April 21, when doctors delivered her baby boy, Bailee. Lindzie, a mom of two other young boys, was subsequently taken off life support and died on April 24, authorities have said.

The fatal shooting, which took place outside of Lindzie’s Springfield home, is still unsolved.

Her mom, LeighAnne Roberts, tells PEOPLE she’s proud her daughter “fought hard for Bailee. She held on for him. She held on as long as she possibly could.”

Bailee was born at 24 weeks and is currently in an incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit, Roberts says, but his long-term prognosis is good: “He’s doing as good as he can” be, says Roberts, who will raise the child.

Roberts is looking forward to Aug. 15 — Lindzie’s due date — when Bailee is taken out of the incubator and she can hold him.

“He’s definitely a blessing,” she says. “I’m sure [Lindzie’s] up there watching this and is happy about how things went.”

Roberts says that doctors described Bailee’s survival as a “miracle”: One of the bullets that struck Lindzie went through her shoulder and traveled diagonally to her opposite hip, narrowly avoiding her unborn child.

Lindzie Wilson GoFundMe

“I would have loved for the miracle for [Lindzie] to survive it,” she says. “But there was no hope from day one.”

The choice to take Lindzie of life support, she says, was really no choice at all: It had been 54 days and Lindzie’s condition hadn’t improved.

From left: LeighAnne Roberts, Lindzie Wilson LeighAnne Roberts

Still, she says the decision to part with her only daughter brought her “indescribable pain. That’s all I can really say.”

Lindzie was an outgoing, generous person who had been accepted into the Naval Academy before her first pregnancy, her mom says. She loved country music and outdoor activities like dirt biking.

Most of all, she loved her children: She was a “hands-on” mom to her two sons Brendan, 8, and Bentley, 5, who are now being cared for by their father.

“She loved her kids deeply,” Roberts says, adding, “Her smile made you smile.”

Lindzie, says Roberts, had “the most gorgeous blue eyes” as well as blond hair — the latter a trait she shares with little Bailee.

Lindzie Wilson LeighAnne Roberts

The pain of her death is compounded by the fact that it’s still unsolved, says Roberts.

Police have not named a suspect in the attack, and in a recent press conference, Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf called on the public’s help in the investigation.

Graf declined to say whether police think Wilson knew her attacker.

The thought that Lindzie’s attacker is still at large is “very discouraging,” says Roberts.

Referencing Lindzie’s sons, Roberts says, “I want justice for them. All three of them have to grow up without their mom.”

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 937-324-7685 or 937-324-7716, police have said.