Pregnant Woman Reportedly Vanishes After Going to Help Neighbor: ‘She’s in Danger,’ Mom Says

Police are searching for a 22-year-old pregnant woman from North Dakota who has been missing since Saturday, when she went to a neighbor’s apartment to model a dress, PEOPLE confirms.

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who is eight months pregnant, was last seen at her family’s apartment building in Fargo, North Dakota, according to the Fargo Police Department.

“This is our No. 1 priority,” Police Chief David Todd said on Wednesday, according to the West Fargo Pioneer.

Authorities are treating Lafontaine-Greywind’s disappearance as a criminal investigation, according to the Pioneer, as her family and her boyfriend of seven years hunt for answers into how and why she vanished.

“She’s in danger,” LaFontaine-Greywind’s mother, Norberta LaFontaine-Greywind, told Fargo’s Forum News Service. “Something’s wrong.”

Savanna is described as 5-foot-4, with long brown hair, green eyes and tattoos on her right leg and foot. She was wearing a pink shirt, shorts, and Nike slip-on sandals before she vanished.

She is a certified nursing assistant at Eventide Fargo, a local senior citizens residence.

The family’s ordeal began on Saturday.

That’s when a woman living in a third-floor apartment knocked on the door of the LaFontaine-Greywind family’s basement apartment and asked if Savanna would model a dress she was sewing so she could pin it, offering to pay her $20 for doing so, the Forum News Service reports.

The family didn’t know the woman well, according to the outlet. After saying she would go to help, Savanna left the apartment but never returned, reportedly leaving her car and wallet behind.

When Norberta when to check on her daughter upstairs, she was told Savanna had left.

“I immediately knew something was wrong because [my daughter’s] car is here,” Norberta told the Forum News Service. “She’s eight months pregnant. Her feet were swollen, so she wouldn’t have taken up walking like that. There was pizza here that she hadn’t eaten. She would not just leave that lady’s apartment and go somewhere.”

According to the Forum News Service, the last time Savanna’s mother heard from her was when Savanna texted to let her know that she was going upstairs to help the neighbor.

“We didn’t think too much about it,” Norberta said.

She also texted her boyfriend, Ashton Matheny, around the same time. “We were joking around,” he reportedly told local TV station WDAY.

The upstairs neighbor’s apartment has since been searched three times by police, according to the Forum News Service.

A second-floor neighbor in the family’s apartment building said that he and a roommate heard sustained noise in the bathroom above their apartment on Saturday afternoon, according to the Pioneer.

“We were getting ready to leave [and] we heard a banging in the bathtub” for about 15 or 20 minutes, about 1:30 or 2 p.m., he said.

Then he heard the shower turn on: “It seemed kind of odd.”

Neither Savanna’s family nor Fargo police immediately returned messages seeking comment on Thursday.

‘Excited’ to Be a Mom

Savanna and Matheny are expecting a daughter in late September, the Forum News Service reports, and she is “very excited” about becoming a mom, her mother said.

Matheny said he and Savanna were about to move into a new apartment, which they had prepared for the baby’s arrival. Now he is spending his days searching for his missing girlfriend.

“It’s unlike her to just up and disappear like that without telling anything,” he told WDAY. “I don’t think that she would do that.”

“I don’t understand why she would leave without her wallet, her car keys, her car,” Matheny said.

A member of the Spirit Lake tribe, Savanna was born in Belcourt, North Dakota, according to the Forum News Service. Her father is a Spirit Lake member, while her mother is a member of the Turtle Mountain tribe.

Fargo police are asking anyone with information to text 701-730-8888 or call their tip line at 701-241-5777.