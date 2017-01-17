Possible Witness Raises Questions on O.J. Simpson Case in New Investigation Discovery Series

The enduring mystery of whether O.J. Simpson murdered his ex-wife and her friend in 1994 is considered again in an Investigation Discovery series that continues tonight.

An exclusive clip from the third episode and finale of Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence, presents a potential new eyewitness with a revelation that thrusts viewers back into the midst of the high-profile 1995 trial. The series airs its second and third episodes back-to-back starting Tuesday (9 p.m. ET) on Investigation Discovery.

Could more than one person have been involved?

Simpson, 69, who is currently in prison on an unrelated conviction, was found not guilty in a criminal case of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. A separate jury that considered wrongful death civil charges brought by the victims’ families later found him at fault, and ordered Simpson to pay the families $33.5 million.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In the episode, polygraph examiner Louis Rovner sits down with purported witness Michael Martin to review Martin’s written account of what he says he observed on the night of June 12, 1994.

Martin says he was conducting surveillance operations on an unrelated case, and was parked in Nicole Brown Simpson’s Los Angeles neighborhood when he saw a white Ford Bronco pass nearby.

“The Bronco’s headlights were then switched off as I noticed what appeared to be two African American males in the vehicle,” Martin says in the exclusive clip.

Afterward, he says the vehicle turned into an alley and pulled over behind a residence that Martin later learned belonged to Nicole Brown Simpson.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

The examiner’s consideration of whether he’s telling the truth on the lie detector test is part of the docuseries’ focus on theories that O.J. either did not commit the double murder for which he was cleared, or that he did so and had help.

Criminal-case analysts in the finale then share their new information and theory about what they think really happened with Fred Goldman, Ron’s father, and Tanya Brown, Nicole’s sister.

Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence airs its second and third episodes back-to-back starting Tuesday (9 p.m. ET) on Investigation Discovery.