Utah Teen Allegedly Posed as a Woman on Facebook in Order to Get Nude Images for Underage Boys

Police in Utah have arrested an 19-year-old man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly posing as an attractive woman on social media in order to entice underage boys into sending him nude photos, PEOPLE confirms.

Charging documents contend that between December and February, James Robert Louis Wood used Facebook to convince 11 boys to send him their nude photos.

Wood allegedly created a phony Facebook profile for a woman named “Jessica Ford,” then befriended the boys and wrote seductive messages to them via Facebook Messenger, according to the court documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

As the conversations continued, Wood sent his underage victims nude images of an unknown woman and requested that they reciprocate, according to the allegations outlined in the charging papers.

After receiving their illicit photos, Wood allegedly showed the images to friends at his school.

He also shared one of the photos with his victim’s sibling, the documents allege.

Police first spoke to Wood about the allegations in March. He was arrested on Friday and remains in custody in lieu of $170,000 bond.

He has been charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor by an adult. He has not yet entered a plea.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

It was unclear Tuesday if Wood has legal representation who could comment on his behalf.

During his initial interview with authorities, Wood allegedly confessed to creating the faux Facebook profile. Since then, investigators have determined at least 11 of his alleged victims were juveniles.

His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday.