Police Search for Oregon Man Who Allegedly Raped Teen and Threatened to ‘Skin Her Alive in the Woods’

A convicted Oregon sex offender allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old he considered his “girlfriend” and shot his neighbor — and is now on the run from authorities, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Charles Irwin Jackson, 35, was charged Friday with attempted murder, assault, rape, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, menacing, coercion and strangulation.

Jackson has not been seen since June 21, when investigators from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office allege he assaulted his 17-year-old he considered his girlfriend, punching her in the head and face and strangling her three times.

Police allege Jackson barred his the teen, who he’d considered his girlfriend since she was 15, from leaving the bedroom they shared in a home in Agency Lake, Oregon.

According to court records, Jackson previously threatened to “skin her alive in the woods” if she reported the alleged abuse.

On June 21, allegedly following an hour of confinement, the teen managed to escape through a window, fleeing to a neighbor’s home for safety.

As the girl was dialing 911, the neighbor, who is 84, went to confront Jackson outside his home. Police allege that is when the wanted man threatened to shoot his girlfriend before pulling a gun from his truck and firing several bullets at the neighbor and the teen. One struck the man in the leg.

Police allege Jackson fled in his pickup truck.

Jackson is a registered sex offender following his 1994 conviction in Las Vegas on one count of battery with intent to commit sexual assault. Court records do not indicate the terms of his sentence.

Jackson stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He is Native American and police say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call (541) 883-5130.