Police Hunt for Missing California College Student, 20, Who Vanished 5 Days Ago

Authorities, family and friends in a small Northern California town are desperately searching for a missing 20-year-old female college student who vanished five days ago, PEOPLE confirms.

Her pickup truck has been found — but there’s no other sign of her.

Police say witnesses last saw Alycia “Aly” Yeoman, of Gridley, California, alone behind the wheel of her green 1998 Toyota Tacoma as she left a home in nearby Yuba City, California, about 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The truck turned up Monday night in an orchard in Live Oak, California, where farm workers who reported it said the vehicle had not moved for several days, reports KCRA. (Live Oak is between Gridley and Yuba City.)

“We’re actively in a search mode for an investigation at this point,” a Gridley-Biggs police spokesman tells PEOPLE.

Authorities who recovered the truck said it appeared that it was driven down a levee and became mired in mud, with a single set of footprints walking away from it.

Yeoman’s phone was not found with her vehicle, KCRA reports.

Yeoman’s family reported her missing at 11:15 a.m. Saturday after she failed to show up for work two days in a row.

Although interviews with relatives, friends and investigative leads are “very concerning,” police said in a news release that “there are no credible leads of suspicious circumstances in Alycia’s disappearance at this time.”

The Yuba College student held down two jobs, at a Starbucks and a McDonald’s, and was leaving the home of a male friend when she was last seen, reports CBS Sacramento.

Those who know Yeoman in the Gridley community of fewer than 7,000 residents joined with volunteers to search the field where her phone last pinged, at 4:33 a.m. Sunday in Yuba City. (Her family declined to comment to PEOPLE.)

“It’s just really worrying, and it’s not like Aly at all,” her friend Christa Mills told CBS Sacramento.

Yeoman is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, with brown-blonde hair, braces, a nose ring and a small mole near her left eye.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call them at 530-846-5670.