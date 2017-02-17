Police Search a Home in Teen Girls’ Double Homicide But Make No Arrests: Reports

Investigators on Thursday searched a home in connection with the double homicide of two teenage girls in Indiana, according to multiple reports — but no arrests were made and nothing consequential was found.

The home, outside Delphi, Indiana, was searched Thursday night, according to the Associated Press. A man at the residence was questioned in the search but was not taken into custody, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley told the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Riley said nothing was retrieved in the search, according to the Journal. He said police were led there by tips, according to WTTV.

Riley said Friday morning on Twitter that there was “nothing new to report at this time.”

A task force of local, state and federal authorities continues its investigation into the double slayings of 14-year-old Liberty German and Abigail Williams, 13, according to the AP. (A state police spokesman did not immediately return PEOPLE’s message about the search.)

Abigail and Liberty vanished Monday and their bodies were found near Deer Creek in Delphi on Tuesday afternoon. Their deaths were later ruled homicides.

Family members reported the girls missing Monday night after they were dropped off to go hiking near an unused railroad known as Monon High Bridge. During their hike, Liberty uploaded a Snapchat photo of Abigail walking on a bridge. The pair was supposed to be picked up by family later in the afternoon but never showed up.

Their bodies were found less than a mile from where they were last seen alive. Sgt. Riley said previously that “the way the bodies were found” led officials to suspect foul play.

Authorities have not disclosed how the girls died.

Liberty’s grandfather Mike Patty told PEOPLE this week the family is “not doing so well.”

“I cant imagine why [they were killed],” he said through tears. “I just don’t know — my mind is really mush right now.”

Patty said his granddaughter hiked often: “We talked all the time [about safety], it was something that I stressed, but I guess not enough.”

On Wednesday, state police released two photos of a man seen walking along the Delphi Historic Trails around the same time the girls were there.

They are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man, who has not been described as a suspect, “so he can be contacted regarding what he might have seen.” Police are also seeking anyone who was in the area of the bridge on Monday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The images appear to show a white man dressed in light blue jeans and a blue jacket over a brown shirt.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 844-459-5786.

• With CHAR ADAMS