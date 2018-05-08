Were 7 Missing Girls Buried in a Remote Area of the Michigan Woods?

A wooded area in southeastern Michigan may hold the answer to the same question seven families have been asking for decades – where did our daughter go?

On Monday, police began excavating a wooded area in Macomb Township, about 30 miles from downtown Detroit, for the remains of 12-year-old Kimberly King, who was last seen alive in 1979, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Warren police officials announced the wooded area may also be a burial site for up to six other teenage girls who have been reported missing, Fox2 reports.

“We have probable cause to believe that (Kimberly) is buried there,” Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told WABI. “We also believe that there’s maybe four to six other girls that have been reported missing that are buried there. We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It’s just a sad type of situation.”

King went missing while she was visiting with her grandparents in September 1979, according to CNN.

The digging resumed Tuesday. Information related to King’s case prompted authorities to search the area, however, it is unclear what that may be, according to Fox2.

The body of Cindy Zarzycki was found near the area

Dwyer did not release names of the other missing girls, according to the station.

Remains have been found near the wooded area before. In 2008, the body of missing 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki was found near the wooded area, according to the Free Press.

Cindy Zarzycki was raped and killed by Arthur Ream Michigan Department of Corrections/AP/Shutterstock

Zarzycki was reported missing in 1986. The 22 years later it was revealed that she had been raped and killed by Arthur Ream, the father of a boy she had a crush on. Ream was convicted of first-degree murder and at the time was already serving a 15-year sentence for molesting a 14-year-old girl in an unrelated case, the newspaper reports.

He was temporarily released from prison after agreeing to lead police to Zarzycki’s body. Ream, 68, remains behind bars serving a life sentence.