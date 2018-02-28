'Our Little Girl, She's Missing': Police Release Call Made by Man Accused of Killing Mariah Woods

Police have released a 911 call made by the man charged in the killing of Mariah Woods.

The three-year-old girl was reported missing from her Jacksonville, North Carolina home on the morning of November 27.

Mariah’s body was discovered by a dive team six days later in a creek in nearby Pender County. In January, the Onslow County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office said Mariah died by chloroform toxicity.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, who was later charged with first-degree murder and felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, could be heard frantically telling the dispatcher that they had “looked everywhere” for the toddler.

In the 911 call, Kimrey – then the live-in boyfriend of Mariah’s mom, Kristy Woods – said he had checked the house “two or three times” and the yard.

“Our 3-year-old is nowhere to be found,” Kimrey told the dispatcher, sounding out of breath. “We have looked everywhere in our house and out in our yard, and our little girl, she’s missing.”

Mariah Woods National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“It is not like her to go outside at all,” he explained. “Not in the middle of the night or in the morning by herself.”

Kimrey told the dispatcher he last saw the girl around 8:30 p.m., the night before she was reported missing.

“Me and my girlfriend put her to bed right when we came in,” he said. “We came in from a trip last night and everybody went to bed around 8:30, around that time, I can’t say for sure. We were coming home from vacation.”

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II Onslow County Sheriff's Office

RELATED ARTICLE: PEOPLE Explains: The Case of Mariah Woods, the Slain 3-Year-Old Whose Mother’s Boyfriend Was Arrested

Kimrey said the next morning the pink footie pajamas Mariah was wearing were found on the floor beside her bed.

In a search warrant affidavit obtained by WITN, a witness told police that Kimrey was seen putting a large object “bigger than a book bag” in his girlfriend’s minivan and leaving their home around 11:30 p.m. on November 26.

Inside the home, police found receipts for trash bags from different stores, gray duct tape, a section of a gray floor mat from the van, four bottles of bleach, syringes, a black bag with duct tape, a shovel, several pieces of carpet, a carpet pad, a black flashlight and swabs from a black flashlight, the station reports.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Deputies also seized a piece of a bedroom wall, WRAL reports. Kimrey was arrested on Dec. 1 and has been in custody ever since.

On Monday, he pled not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, WITN reports.