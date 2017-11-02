Police Investigating After Razor Blades, Needles and Even Heroin Are Allegedly Found in Children’s Halloween Candy

Several police departments are warning parents to check their children’s Halloween candy for possible weapons or drugs after receiving reports that some sweets had been tampered with.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro, Oregon, are currently investigating a local woman’s claims that there was a razor blade in her child’s Twix candy bar.

Police responded to a call Wednesday morning from the concerned parent, the department said in a statement.

Officials say she had taken her three children trick-or-treating in their neighborhood on Tuesday evening. Later that night, her oldest daughter, a 13-year-old girl, showed her mother the loose blade inside of a packaged candy bar.

“The blade appeared to have possibly been from a pencil sharpener,” the statement said. “It is unknown if the wrapper was completely sealed prior to the child opening it.”

In Wisconsin, the Arcadia Police Department is investigating an incident involving needles allegedly found inside Kit Kat bars, on Tuesday night between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Police said the needles seemed to be ones used for sewing, and were not visible until the candy wrappers were opened and the candy itself was broken in half.

The Arcadia Police Department also warned parents about checking children’s candy thoroughly before letting their children eat any of it.

Meanwhile in Oak Hill, West Virginia, a mother called police after finding something suspicious inside of her 3-year-old’s candy bag.

Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman told WVNS the mom and her child were trick-or-treating in the Hidden Valley area of the town, where several hundred children go trick-or-treating every year.

The child’s mother told WVNS that she was checking her child’s candy when she found the something wrapped in a rubber glove. Police conducted tests on the matter and confirmed it was heroin.

Oak Hill officials are warning parents to be cautious and to call 911 is they find anything suspicious.