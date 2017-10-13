Police Investigating Florida Doctor Recorded Berating Female Patient: ‘Get the F— Out’

Police in Gainesville, Florida, have launched an investigation into a family physician seen in viral video footage berating a female patient who complained about her wait time, PEOPLE confirms.

In a Facebook post Monday night accompanying the approximately one-minute clip, Jessica Stipe wrote that Peter Gallogly, a doctor at the Gainesville After-Hours Clinic, angrily argued with her earlier that evening after she told clinic staffers she was tired of waiting for treatment.

“I specifically asked this lady to let people know when they make an appointment that they may not been seen in a timely manner,” Stipe says at the beginning of the clip, apparently referring to another clinic employee.

“Are you kidding me? Do you know how many people — I’ve got seven rooms back there. … Do you want to be seen or not?” Gallogly asks Stipe, noting that one test had already been done on her.

“I want to go home and get in my bed. I am miserable,” Stipe responds.

Beyond confirming the open and active investigation, a police spokesman would not discuss the specific aspects of their probe of Gallogly’s behavior.

It was not immediately clear if he has been questioned by police as part of the inquiry.

The Gainesville After-Hours Clinic is not commenting on Monday night’s altercation but referred PEOPLE to a statement from Gallogly claiming there was more to the “heavily edited” video than what was posted online.

Gallogly’s statement acknowledged that he “regrettably lost my temper” before characterizing his behavior as “unprofessional” and “unacceptable.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In her post on Facebook, Stipe wrote that she made an appointment for 6:30 p.m. Monday and asked staffers to refund her co-payment at 7:45 p.m.

Stipe was “in severe pain and throwing up in the trash can” as she sat in the waiting room for more than an hour, she wrote.

“I asked for my co-pay back so I could leave and go back home,” Stipe wrote. “The [doctor] was mad I wanted my co-pay back and was unhappy with having to wait so long and proceeded to cuss me out. My daughter recorded it because they were so rude.”

In the video footage of their argument, Gallogly tells Stipe to “get your money and get the hell out” of the clinic. He tells her she would wait “three hours” at another local clinic or she could go to an emergency room and wait “nine hours.”

After Stipe tells Gallogly he is being disrespectful and rude, he yells at her, “Get the f— out of my office. Now.”

Toward the end of the clip, Stipe’s daughter asks the doctor for his name. According to Stipe, that is when Gallogly allegedly grabbed the phone from the girl’s hand and walked away with it.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

In his own statement, Gallogly, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said Stipe was allegedly aggressive while at the clinic.

“Ms. Stipe had been increasingly belligerent and abusive to the office staff, cursing them and threatening them with violence, because she was unwell and had been waiting to be seen by me for more than an hour,” his statement read.

“After Ms. Stipe received her refund, she refused to leave the office, and continued her abusive behavior towards the staff,” he claimed.

Stipe could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE, but she took to Facebook after the video started circulating to thank others for their support.

“You know this was uncalled for,” she wrote, adding she is still sick. “I pray you and your kids are never in this situation.”