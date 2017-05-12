Police Chief and Suspect Among 4 Dead After Ohio Nursing Home Shooting

A suspect is dead after opening fire at an Ohio nursing home in which two employees and the local police chief were fatally shot.

In a news conference Friday, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp told reporters the suspect opened fire at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville.

Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario, 36, was shot and killed. The last dispatch from Disario was that he’d spotted the suspect, according to WSYX ABC 6. Other authorities responding to the reports of a shooting later found three people — two employees and the suspected shooter — dead inside, according to WBNS-10TV.

Disario had only been chief of the police department for about three weeks, and he had six children and was expecting the birth of a seventh, according to NBC4.

On Friday, the Columbus Ohio Police tweeted a message of support to the Kirkersville police department, writing, “Our thoughts & many prayers go out to the #Kirkersville Police Dept & the Kirkersville community.”

Former presidential candidate and Ohio governor John Kasich also sent condolences, posting on his Twitter, “Ohio mourns the loss of Kirkersville Chief Eric Disario, who died in the line of duty. Join me in praying for his family, friends and colleagues, and for the others injured in this tragedy.”

