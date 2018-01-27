Police Arrest Man After Finding the Body of a Woman In a Freezer and Another In Farm's Pond

The discovery of two women’s bodies on a property in California, including one body being found in a freezer, led police to charge a man with two counts of homicide.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martin Christian Ehrke, 49, Thursday after making the grisly find at the farm in Arbuckle. The first body was identified as Kimberly Lynn Taylor, 39, and was found in a freezer. A second body, identified as Jessica Lynn Mazak, 25, was found in a nearby pond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police arrived at the residence in Arbuckle after receiving a report for suspicious circumstances. Details of the report were not immediately available, however, deputies were told of a “possible human body in a freezer” which was located in an attached residence on the farm.

Taylor’s body was found in a chest freezer inside of a bedroom. A dive team was then brought in to search the pond leading deputies to find the body of Mazak submerged.

Details of what caused deputies to arrive at the farm are unknown, but on Wednesday evening, Ehrke checked into the Colusa Medical Center for an unknown reason, according to the release. Hours later he was arrested, questioned and booked into the Colusa County Jail.

While the two women resided on the property, authorities said the two had no relationship to the property owner. It is unclear if Ehrke is that owner.

Investigators also found illegal marijuana growing on the property as well as narcotics, according to the Sheriff’s Office website.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Ehrke was appointed a public defender and arraigned on Friday. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Colusa Superior Court.

PEOPLE has yet to be able to get into contact with Ehrke’s public defender. PEOPLE has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office but has yet to receive a response.