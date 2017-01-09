Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant Coach Joey Porter Arrested After Alleged Bar Fight Hours After Playoff Game

An assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers was arrested after an alleged altercation in a Pittsburgh bar Sunday night hours after the team beat the Miami Dolphins in the NFL playoffs, PEOPLE confirms.

Joey Porter, who is the outside linebackers coach for the Steelers, was detained by police Sunday night outside The Flats on Carson, a popular bar in Pittsburgh.

A statement from investigators alleges police were summoned to the bar Sunday evening after receiving reports an unruly patron was attacking the nightspot’s doorman.

Responding officers arrived at the bar and broke up the fight.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Porter, a 39-year-old former NFL star linebacker, was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Records fail to indicate if he is still in custody or was released on bail.

Porter has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

It was unclear Monday if he has an attorney who could comment on the charges against him. Porter has yet to enter a plea to the charges.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said Porter has been placed on leave pending further review. The Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter,” the statement read.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Porter spent eight of his 13 seasons in the NFL, eight of them with the Steelers. This is his second year as the team’s outside linebackers coach.

In 2010, Porter was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly assaulted a police man in Bakersfield, California. Those charges were later dropped, court records show.