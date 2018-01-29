Man Allegedly Cracked Pit Bull Puppy's Skull, Broke Her Leg: 'One of the Worst Cases of Animal Abuse'

An Indiana man is behind bars for allegedly severely beating the 4-month-old puppy of his girlfriend’s daughter — causing the animal a cracked skull and a broken leg and ribs, PEOPLE confirms.

Lemontrae Bible, 24, is charged with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to Indianapolis jail records.

On Jan. 24, Indianapolis Animal Care Services officers rescued the puppy, named Halsey, according to the Indianapolis Star. She was taken to local animal shelter Every Dog Counts and she will undergo surgery.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse I have ever seen,” Tara Harris, director of Every Dog Counts, told the Star.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department discovered the badly beaten pit bull puppy while responding to a shooting at Bible’s home, according to RTV6. Bible’s girlfriend, Holly Brand, told the station her daughter had accidentally shot herself in the back of the leg.

Bible was arrested at his home on Friday, according to jail records. He is currently being held behind bars on a $500 cash bond.

Brand told RTV6 that the puppy was a gift to her daughter and that Bible allegedly began harming the dog after the dog had an accident.

“He had pistol whipped her and actually had a broken tooth,” Brand alleged to the station.

On Thursday, Every Dog Counts shared Halsey’s story. When she was rescued, Halsey had multiple skull fractures, a broken jaw, rib and forearm, according to Every Dog Counts’ Facebook page.

Halsey allegedly suffered longterm abuse, the shelter wrote, and has been put on a feeding tube while her jaw heels.

“It’s simply not fair for life to have been so brutal and painful for this baby. We’re so sorry for what you’ve been through, sweet girl. If you’ll give humans a 2nd chance, we’ll do our best to deserve it,” the shelter wrote in a post.

More than $5,000 has been raised for Halsey’s treatment. Donations for medical aide can be made through the shelter’s Facebook page. It is unclear at this time whether Bible has an attorney or has entered a plea.