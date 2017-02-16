Police Release Photos of Man Wanted for Questioning in Killing of Two Missing 13-Year-Old Girls

Police in Indiana are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen walking a park trail near the spot where two murdered teen girls were last seen.

Indiana State Police released two photos on Wednesday of the man, noting that he was seen walking along the Delphi Historic Trails outside Indianapolis on Monday at around the same time Abigail Williams and Liberty German were there.

“There is somebody out there that did do this crime and we’re going to track them down, ” Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said during a Wednesday press conference. Leazenby later added: “I want to ensure the community [that] we’re going to get to bottom of this.”

The newly-released photos appear to show a white man dressed in light blue jeans and a blue jacket over a brown shirt. Officials said in the statement: “We are asking help from the public to help identify him so he can be contacted regarding what he might have seen.”

Abigail and Liberty vanished on Monday and volunteer searchers found their bodies near Deer Creek in Delphi Tuesday afternoon. Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide, officials announced on Wednesday.

Family members reported the children missing Monday evening after the girls were dropped off to go hiking near an abandoned railroad known as “Mile High Bridge.”

During their hike, Liberty uploaded a Snapchat photo of Abigail walking on a bridge. The girls were supposed to be picked up by family later in the afternoon but never showed up.

Their bodies were found less than a mile from where they were last seen alive.

“It is disturbing,” Leazenby said during Wednesday’s press conference. Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said on Tuesday that “the way the bodies were found” led officials to suspect foul play. Authorities have not revealed how the girls died.

Riley added that the girls’ bodies were found on private property, nearly 60 feet from the water’s edge.