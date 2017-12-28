Ariz. Dad Allegedly Bent His Infant Son's Body in Half to Try to Stop Him From Crying: Police

A 6-month-old boy has died from injuries inflicted after his father allegedly bent his body in half and applied pressure in an effort to stop him from crying, PEOPLE confirms.

Phoenix police have arrested the father, 30-year-old Robert Resendiz, who is currently behind bars on child abuse charges in Maricopa County, Arizona, jail records show.

“I just want him back. I just want to hold him,” the boy’s mother told local TV station KNXV, which respected her request not to identify her by name as she spoke about the boy, Ezekiel. “I just want to give him his kisses.”

“It’s just really hard,” she said.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the mother.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Ezekiel suffered lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a left-wrist fracture and a thigh bruise in the Dec. 19 incident, to which police were alerted when Resendiz called them to the residence because his son had stopped breathing, reports the Arizona Republic.

The infant was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and died on Dec. 21 after being taken off life support when the family was told his injuries were “not survivable,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist with the mother’s needs.

Resendiz told police that in an effort to stop his son’s crying, he pressed the boy’s legs over his head and applied pressure until the baby was quiet and went limp, the probable cause affidavit alleges.

The father allegedly said he pressed on the infant using about 65 percent of his full strength and that he had bitten the boy two times out of frustration to stop the crying.

Police allege that Resendiz initially told them he awoke to find the boy was not breathing. Investigators who spoke with the child’s mother reported that she said her son was awake and alert before she left the home for work that day.

She told police that she and Resendiz subsequently exchanged text messages, with him indicating that the 6-month-old was fine. But an hour later, Resendiz texted her to say the child was not breathing, she said.

At the hospital, “no one was coming with any good news,” the mother, who already had wrapped presents for the boy’s first Christmas, told KNXV.

“It was just like, ‘Prepare yourself’… This isn’t a recipe,” she said. “I can’t. Prepare myself for what?”

She said she never questioned Resendiz’ devotion to their son.

“If there was any doubt that, you know, he would be capable of something like this, I would have never … left ‘Zeke there,” she said.

Resendiz was initially booked Dec. 19 on two counts of child abuse with bond set at $250,000. Court records do not indicate if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A call by PEOPLE to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to learn if additional charges are under review following the chid’s death was not immediately returned.