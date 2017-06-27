Philadelphia Woman Stabbed 12 Times in Possibly Random Attack in Park as Killer on the Loose

Police investigating the killing of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found early Saturday morning in a park behind a Philadelphia high school say they have very little evidence to work with and are appealing to the public for information that may lead them to a suspect.

PEOPLE confirms that the woman who was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in a park behind Dobbins High School at around 3 a.m. on Saturday was Debra Gulliver, a cat lover who is being remembered by friends for her positive nature and nurturing spirit.

Police still do not know if Gulliver was targeted or the victim of a random attack.

According to authorities, Gulliver had spent the hours before her death with friends, whom she had left about an hour before she was killed.

Gulliver took a bus back to her neighborhood, and took a shortcut through the park where she died, PEOPLE learns.

Detectives have uncovered surveillance video that shows Gulliver entered the park alone 30 minutes before the attack.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A police spokesman tells PEOPLE investigators believe her killer was already in the park when she started walking through it.

Gulliver was found with her pants pulled down to her ankles, but police have not said if she was sexually assaulted Saturday night.

Authorities have revealed Gulliver’s face was bludgeoned and that she was stabbed more than a dozen times throughout her entire body.

The police spokesman confirms the blade of the knife was found inside Gulliver’s body after the handle had snapped off.

Police in Philadelphia are warning pedestrians not to walk alone at night in the area since the killer has not been caught and the attack could have been random.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information about the killing that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Information can be called into the Philadelphia Police Department’s Tips Line at (215) 686-8477.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover burial costs for Gulliver. At press time, it had raised $4,445.

Several friends have been leaving tributes to Gulliver on the GoFundMe page. One called her “a beautiful spirit” who “was so happy, fun and giving.”

Another friend wrote that Gulliver will be missed by many people, and that her life was cut entirely too short.

“You were such a good person with such a positive aura,” the friend expressed. “Such a tragedy!”