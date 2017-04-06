Philadelphia Police Say They Have Suspect in Attempted Child Abduction, But Lack a Victim — See the Video!

Philadelphia police are searching for the victim in an attempted child abduction case that occurred early Sunday.

In an odd turn of events, the police say they have identified the suspect, but lack a victim and are seeking the public’s help in identifying them in a newly released video.

“Although their faces are blurred, the police department is hoping to hear from them or someone with knowledge of this incident,” a blog post from the Philadelphia Police Department read. “The parents left the location at 1425 Locust Street on April 2, 2017, with the victim prior police arrival. The offender depicted in this video was on location when police arrived and his identity is known to police.”

In the video, a man can be seen approaching a woman and her stroller, which carried a child, from behind. The suspect reaches into the stroller just as the woman turns around and tries to turn the stroller away from him. A second man wearing a grey beanie pushes the suspect back and separates him from the woman.

Police told CBS Philly that the suspect was still at the location when officers arrived.

“It’s actually a rather peculiar set of circumstances in we are actually asking for the parents or who we believe to be the parents to maybe come forward and give us a better idea of what happened out there,” police said.

According to WPVI-TV, a local station, investigators believe the suspect displayed “a level of aggression.”

“We want to make sure we act appropriately if a crime did occur, and we certainly don’t want to leave us or the public open for someone who may be doing these crimes repeatedly,” an official said.

No charges have been filed against the suspect, according to CBS Philly. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-685-3253