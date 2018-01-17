Man Ejected From Philadelphia Eagles Allegedly Punched Police Horse Repeatedly Outside Stadium

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday for allegedly punching a police horse repeatedly in the face.

A statement from the Philadelphia Police Department alleges Taylor Hendricks had no ticket, but somehow managed to make his way into Lincoln Financial Field for Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles playoff game.

Once inside, Hendricks allegedly became intoxicated and security personnel ejected him from the stadium, where the Eagles defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

“After the male was ejected, he walked over to a mounted officer and began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder area,” the statement alleges. “The officer on the horse was then struck in the legs by the male. Another officer came over and grabbed the male who was placed in custody.”

The statement says the horse and officer were uninjured during the incident.

Hendricks, a resident of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, was charged with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, cruelty to animals, trespassing, and “related offenses.”

Hendricks could not be reached for comment, and he has not retained legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

He was released on $5,000 bail and will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 30.

According to Philadelphia magazine, Hendricks had been arrested before Saturday’s big game.

The magazine reports that court records show two previous citations for public drunkenness; he apparently pleaded guilty both times. Another disorderly conduct charge was eventually withdrawn.