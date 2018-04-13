Suspect Arrested in Slaying of Philadelphia Art Student — as Police Say Motive Was 'Sexual in Nature'

A suspect has been arrested in the slaying of Kierra Johnson, the 21-year-old art student whose body was found along a creek by a jogger in Philadelphia last November, PEOPLE confirms.

PEOPLE confirms with Philadelphia Police that they’ve charged 22-year-old David Grier with first-degree murder in the death of Kierra. Grier additionally faces robbery and weapons charges.

He is being held without bail.

Court officials tell PEOPLE that Grier has not entered pleas to the charges, and his lawyers could not be reached for comment Friday.

David Grier Philadelphia Police Department

David Grier

During a press conference Thursday, officials alleged Grier strangled Kierra, and confirmed the two were acquaintances who’d been in touch just before her slaying.

Capt. John Ryan told reporters detectives had identified Grier as a suspect early in their investigation, after recovered surveillance video confirmed he was allegedly likely the last person to see Kierra alive.

Her brother reported Kierra missing the day before her death, according to police.

Ryan said investigators believe the alleged motive was “sexual in nature.”

Grier allegedly lives not far from the Cobbs Creek, along which Kierra’s body was found.

Records accessed by PEOPLE confirm that Grier had been convicted of assault with force with intent to cause great bodily harm in California, following his arrest in September of 2016. He’d served a year in jail and was placed on five years’ probation.