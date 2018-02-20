Petition Seeks Military Funeral for Hero Florida Student Who Died in JROTC Uniform Helping Others

Almost 60,000 people have signed a petition calling for Peter Wang to have a full military funeral after the 15-year-old was fatally shot while wearing his JROTC uniform, one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

“He was a JROTC Cadet who was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and thus allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety,” read the Whitehouse.gov petition. “Wang was killed in the process. His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.”

The petition needs 100,000 signatures by March 18 to get a response from the White House, according to WhiteHouse.gov.

Wang’s cousin, Lin Chen, told the Sun-Sentinel that Wang was “so funny, caring and selfless.”

“He is so brave. He is the person who is genuinely kind to everyone. He doesn’t care about popularity. He always liked to cheer people up. He is like the big brother everyone wished they had,” she said.

Peter Wang Jesse Pan/Facebook

A friend of the family’s also told the newspaper that Wang wanted to attend West Point and serve in the U.S. military. According to the outlet, he was posthumously admitted to West Point.

On Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz, 19, allegedly killed 17 people at the Parkland, Florida, school and wounded many more. The suspect is a former student of the school who got expelled for disciplinary reasons. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and has not yet entered a plea.

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed in the attack, and some of the victims have been laid to rest.

On Monday, more than 1,500 people attended the funeral for 14-year-old Alaina Petty and services were also held the same day for 15-year-old Luke Hoyer.