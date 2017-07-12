Person of Interest Re-arrested in Mysterious Disappearances of 4 Pennsylvania Men

A person of interest in the mysterious disappearance of four young Pennsylvania men is back in custody.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Matthew Weintraub, the district attorney in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said authorities had re-arrested 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo and are charging him with stealing a car owned by one of the missing men.

Authorities allege that DiNardo attempted to sell 21-year-old Tom Meo’s car for $500.

Meo has been missing since last week, along with Jimi Tar Patrick, 19; Mark Sturgis, 22; and 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Meo is a diabetic, according to authorities, who said that his “diabetic kit” was found in the vehicle. Meo was never known to go anywhere without his medication.

The relationships between the missing men, who all reportedly disappeared either Wednesday or Friday, remain unclear.

Citing one of their parents, the Associated Press described some of the men as friends and co-workers.

DiNardo is a person of interest in the four disappearances and was previously been taken into custody on an unrelated gun charge, authorities said.

He has not entered a plea to his charges and an attorney listed for him in court records did not return calls for comment.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, DiNardo is not allowed to possess weapons because he had previously been involuntarily committed to a mental institution. He was charged with possession of a shotgun and was released on $1 million bail Tuesday night before being arrested again on the second charge.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Weintraub said Wednesday that investigators continue searching the 90-acre farm owned by DiNardo’s parents.

“The search at the scene is intensifying,” Weintraub told reporters. “We are going to find something for sure. No doubt about it.”

Of DiNardo, Weintraub previously noted that “sometimes the chasm between being a person of interest and being a person that’s actually accused or arrested and certainly convicted of a crime is so wide that we never cross it.”

“This investigation is still wide open,” Weintraub has said. “We are going to go where it leads us. We don’t pick a person and then try to build a case around that person. That’s not fair to anyone. As of this moment, [DiNardo] remains a person of interest. But if others arise and we can name them, we will.”

In an earlier press conference, Weintraub said that the search is moving along quickly.

“We have not yet recovered any human remains that I can report,” he said, “but we have recovered several important pieces of evidence at this site and other locations.”

He reiterated the seriousness of the investigation:

“It’s all hands on deck. This is a life-or-death situation.”