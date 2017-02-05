Person of Interest in Custody for Murder of Jogger Karina Vetrano: Reports

A person of interest is now reportedly in custody for the murder of Queens, New York, jogger Karina Vetrano in August 2016.

The alleged suspect is described as being a man in his 20s, living in East New York, and has been a person of interest in the case for a few months, ABC reports.

“We know they have the person of interest in custody. That’s all I can confirm right now,” said Vetrano’s father, Phil Vetrano, said in a statement to ABC.

After a relentless search for her killer, the arrest took place Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn, New York, according to the New York Daily News. And while no one has been charged for her murder, forensic evidence led police to the person in custody, a senior law enforcement official told NBC.

Vetrano’s body was found in Spring Creek Park around 11 p.m. on Aug. 2, about a dozen feet from a jogging trail she used daily, according to police.

The 30-year-old was sexually assaulted and strangled after putting up a “ferocious fight,” investigators previously revealed. They further believe Vetrano bit her attacker, because her teeth showed signs of cracking.

A press conference is set to be held at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday with more information about the arrest.