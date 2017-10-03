Arrest Made in ‘Random’ Killing of Missing Florida Nanny

A person of interest has been arrested in the death of Florida nanny and mother Jennifer Lynn Fulford.

Scott Edward Nelson, 53, was taken into custody on Sunday night in Jacksonville, Florida. According to the Orlando Sentinel, officers evacuated the Sunshine Inn motel before surrounding Nelson’s room with their guns drawn. He was arrested without incident.

He has not yet been charged with any crime. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Fulford, 56, was reported missing on Wednesday when she didn’t arrive to pick up her client’s child from school in a suburb of Orlando. The married mother of two had worked for a wealthy family for seven years, and was known for her punctuality and responsibility.

“It’s just not like her to disappear,” her husband Robert Fulford told WKMG after she vanished. “I can’t get her on her cellphone. Her phone is off. She’s not answering texts. She’s the nicest lady, most responsible lady on the planet.”

On the day she vanished, Fulford became a grandmother for the first time. She was planning a trip to Dallas to meet her newborn granddaughter.

Police found surveillance video of Fulford leaving her dentist’s office in Winter Park at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. It was the last time she was seen alive. Police found her abandoned Hyundai SUV on Thursday.

On Saturday, the family’s worst nightmare came true when Fulford’s body was found in a wooded area in an Orlando suburb. Police have not released a cause of death.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Fulford’s employer Reid Berman shared their grief.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Jennifer’s death and find it difficult to understand why and how she became a victim of such a heinous crime,” the family said. “Jennifer was kind and loving. She cared for her family deeply as she did ours. We will miss her and simply have no words to describe this loss and our grief.”

In a press conference on Satuday, Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal said that they found video of Scott Edward Nelson, 53, using Fulford’s ATM card to withdraw $300.

Deal said that Fulford and Edwards didn’t appear to know each other. “It is certainly random and doesn’t occur every day here in Winter Park, but this obviously is a dangerous individual,” he told reporters.

Scott Edward Nelson has a long criminal history throughout Florida. Police say he is a transient with no known address.

According to records obtained by PEOPLE, Edwards has a lengthy criminal history, including kidnapping, assault, substance abuse and bank robbery. He was on supervised release after serving five years in federal prison for a 2010 bank robbery.

After Nelson’s capture on Sunday, Chief Deal thanked other law enforcement agencies who helped in the manhunt. He did not disclose details about how Nelson traveled to Jacksonville or how police knew where to find him. On Facebook, Winter Park police thanked citizens for sharing their postings.