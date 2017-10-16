A suspected serial killer still at-large, a toddler who disappeared in the woods and a Connecticut family held hostage in their home: These will be three of the 12 cases spotlighted when People Magazine Investigates returns next month for its second season, on Investigation Discovery.

The breakout hit show, which draws from the original reporting of PEOPLE’s award-winning true crime team, will premiere season 2 on Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

Among the cases that will be featured in the 12-episode season is an in-depth look at the hunt for the “Golden State Killer” — also known as the “The East Area Rapist” and “The Original Nightstalker” — who is suspected of killing 12 people and sexually assaulting dozens of others in California in the ’70s and ’80s.

Other episodes will focus on 2-year-old DeOrr Kunz, who went missing in 2015 during a camping trip with his parents in Idaho; the mystery of the McStays, who all seemingly vanished without a trace in 2010; and the case of Dr. William Petit Jr. and his family, who were held captive in their Connecticut home in 2007.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

People Magazine Investigates features PEOPLE’s crime reporters detailing their work for viewers, as well as archival footage, dramatic recreations and emotional interviews with those closest to the cases.

“We at ID are delighted to partner once again with some of the best people in true crime journalism today,” Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said in a news release.

RELATED VIDEO: A Look at Season 1 of People Magazine Investigates

“The unique combination of PEOPLE’s expert investigative reporting and ID’s unparalleled storytelling makes this hit series especially compelling for our viewers,” Schleiff said, “and, accordingly, we are particularly thrilled to bring a new season of these emotional and, indeed, intriguing stories to our air.”

“PEOPLE’s true crime coverage is an enormously popular franchise for us on every platform,” said Jess Cagle, PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief. “The brilliant storytellers at ID are the perfect partners to bring it to TV.”

People Magazine Investigates debuted in November 2016, exploring the search for the so-called “Long Island Serial Killer” and nine other cases.

Season 2 returns on Nov. 6 (10 p.m. ET) on Investigation Discovery.