PEOPLE Explains: The Case of La. Prison Escapee Who Killed an Assistant Warden’s Teen Stepdaughter

A Louisiana inmate last week kidnapped and killed an assistant warden’s 18-year-old stepdaughter after he escaped from prison before being shot dead in a stand-off with authorities.

Here are six things to know about the case.

1. Deltra Henderson Abducted Teen While on Work Assignment

Authorities say that on Thursday, around 1 p.m., 39-year-old Deltra Henderson was on a work assignment across from the David Wade Correctional Center in Homer, Louisiana, when he abducted Amanda Carney.

Carney lived with her parents across from the prison, in a small housing complex.

“Henderson was on the other side of the prison and they have trustees that go over there and work in the flower beds,” Ken Bailey, the sheriff in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana, tells PEOPLE. “He abducted her and got in her car and left.”

Authorities discovered Henderson’s absence around 1:40 p.m. and a manhunt ensued.

Bailey said Henderson, a prison trustee, had cleaned flower beds and mowed lawns around the housing complex. A prison trustee is an inmate who is allowed work privileges because of good behavior while in custody.

“I think they need to change the word ‘trustee,’ because they can’t be trusted,” the sheriff said.

2. Henderson Stole Two Vehicles and Crashed Both During Escape

After Henderson stole Carney’s car during her abduction, he crashed it about a mile away from where her body was found.

Bailey said it looked like Henderson was heading toward the prison when he veered off the road and ran about 190 feet into some small trees.

Henderson then abandoned Carney’s car and, on foot, went back to the same compound where he abducted Carney and stole a car from a prison warden, Bailey said. Henderson wrecked that car about a mile and a half west of the prison.

3. Carney Was Stabbed Multiple Times

Law enforcement officers discovered Carney’s dead body about two and a half miles from the prison, off Louisiana Highway 520, according to authorities.

Bailey said it appeared her body had been hidden from view: “You had to turn off the highway and drive down an oil field road for a half a mile to come to the location. She was 30 feet off in the woods covered up with pine straw.”

Carney, a recent high school graduate with plans to attend university in Arkansas in the fall to study nursing, was stabbed in the neck several times, Bailey said. It seems she may have struggled with Henderson before being killed.

“It was a tragic deal,” Bailey said.

4. Stand-Off Starts and Ends in Nearby Home



After Henderson crashed the second vehicle, he ran off and hid in a mobile home at the nearby Warden J.O. Whittington Firing Range, where he armed himself with a gun he found inside, officials said.

“He fired the first shots [at responding law enforcement] because they were walking around, looking around trying to find him,” Bailey said.

“They went inside the trailer and engaged gun fire and backed out because we didn’t know if the girl was in there.”

SWAT and state police surrounded the mobile home. A robot was sent inside and discovered Henderson was dead — killed by responding fire.

Bailey said Henderson, who had been incarcerated since 2001, was free for only three or four hours before he was killed in the shoot-out.

The escape and slaying remain under investigation and it is unclear whether or not Carney was targeted.

5. Suspect Scheduled to Be Released in 2025

Henderson was serving time on one count each of attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary and cocaine distribution.

According to the Monroe News-Star, he had pleaded guilty to a 1999 armed robbery at a home in Farmerville, Louisiana, where a 14-year-old girl and her mother were shot.

In 2015, Henderson asked a judge to reduce his sentence, saying he was deeply remorseful and a first-time offender, the newspaper reported.

Henderson, in the petition, wrote that he had finished numerous prison programs “to become a better person, and a better member of society.”

He was due to be released on March 28, 2025.

6. Carney Was ‘a Good all-Around Kid’



Carney, a stand-out softball player, had graduated from the local Summerfield High School in May.

“There are no words to express,” Principal Shane Lee said Friday, according to the News-Star. “We lost a student, an athlete and a person. Please be in prayer for the school and family.”

Bailey told PEOPLE he saw Carney graduate only two months ago: “I saw her walk across the gym. She was athletic, a softball player, and she was a good all-around kid.”

The teen, who was planning to attend the Southern Arkansas University, worked at Brookshire’s, a grocery store in Magnolia, Louisiana, the News-Star reported.

“She did a great job and we’re all saddened to hear about her loss,” store director Hal Norman told the paper. “She was a sweet girl.”