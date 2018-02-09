PEOPLE Explains: Washington Mom Says Daycare Workers Waxed Her 2-Year-Old's Eyebrows

The outrage expressed by a Washington State mom who discovered that daycare workers had waxed her 2-year-old daughter’s eyebrows has prompted two investigations of the alleged actions by workers at the childcare program.

Alyssa Salgado took note of the difference in the appearance of her daughter, Lilayiah Mendez, on Feb. 1 after retrieving her daughter from daycare at the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco.

“I AM A MOTHER NOTHING LIKE THIS SHOULD EVER HAPPEN AND THEY HAD NO RIGHT TO TOUCH MY DAUGHTER AT ALL,” Salgado wrote the next day in a Facebook post, which has been shared more than 23,000 times and attracted national attention.

Here are 5 things to know.

1.The Center is Overseen Locally by The Boys and Girls Club

Salgado is a high school student who dropped her daughter off at the daycare program so the mother could attend class.

The daycare operation is run on the college campus by The Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin counties for the Pasco School District.

“I take my daughter to the CBD Daycare to be cared for while I’m at school trying to focus on graduating,” Salgado wrote in her Feb. 2 Facebook post.

2. Mom Initially Thought Her Daughter Had Suffered Only a Scratch

“I saw a red mark in between her eyebrows,” Salgado wrote in her post, in which she included before-and-after photos of her daughter.

“I think it’s a scratch but as soon as a get home I get a closer look these WOMEN decided to WAX MY DAUGHTERS uni brow.”

Her post added: “I birthed my daughter and love every little thing about her and these so called women took it upon themselves to correct the way my daughter should look.”

3. Mom Says Daughter’s Skin Soon Revealed An Allergic Reaction

Salgado “immediately” contacted the daycare center’s director via texts after discovering what happened in the alleged incident last Thursday.

Two days later, her daughter’s reaction showed the aftereffects.

“On Saturday is when it hit her hard,” Salgado tells PEOPLE. “She had an allergic reaction. Her skin was covered in red pockets of pus. She was crying and saying, ‘Mommy, owie. Mommy, owie,’ and pointed to her forehead.”

“I started crying because I didn’t realize this was go to happen,” she says.

4. A Doctor Documented the Missing Hair Between the Child’s Eyebrows

On Monday, Salgado says she was able to have a doctor look at her daughter, and she made note of the hair that was missing between Lilayiah’s eyes.

Salgado claims that daycare workers also waxed the brows of a boy who attends the facility. She says she contacted that boy’s mother about it. (Attempts by PEOPLE to reach that second mother were not immediately successful.)

Salgado wrote that she felt guilty about what happened to her daughter.

“Imagine if this was your son or daughter and if they were waxing them imagine how much pain you would be in … I can imagine her calling out mommy and I wasn’t there to protect her I failed her,” Salgado wrote. “But I refuse to let this go unnoticed!!!”

5. Alleged Actions of the Daycare Workers are Under Investigation

On Saturday, the college posted a message on Facebook, saying, “Columbia Basin College (CBC) was made aware that the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin counties is investigating a complaint regarding its staff at its childcare center operated for the Pasco School District on the campus of CBC.”

The Washington State Department of Early Learning, which is the licensing agency for childcare centers, planned to launch its own investigation of the allegations, CBC said in its post.

The Boys and Girls Club childcare center provides care and early learning for children of parents who attend New Horizons Alternative High School, which is also located on the CBC Pasco campus, the post says.

Salgado has since taken her daughter out of that facility.