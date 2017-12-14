Two men were charged on Tuesday after one of them allegedly threw a man off a 45-foot bridge in Shelton, Connecticut, on Thanksgiving morning, PEOPLE confirms.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, survived the incident but was seriously injured, police said.

Here are five things to know about what officials called a “unique” case.

1. Incident Began When Witness Tried to Intervene in Argument

On Thanksgiving morning, 25-year-old Gregory Rottjo was spotted having a verbal argument with his girlfriend Jennifer Hannum, 22, while walking on a bridge in Shelton, according to press release from the Shelton Police Department. Their friend Matthew Dorso was tagging along.

A good Samaritan and his brother were also on the bridge and they witnessed the argument, police said.

The 30-year-old man tried to see if the female was okay and then attempted to walk away.

“Rottjer and his friend Matthew Dorso then started a physical fight with the victim and his brother,” Shelon police alleged in their statement.

2. The Conflict Escalated

Police said the 30-year-old man told Rottjer to “chill out” and that Rottjer allegedly went after him as the other man backed away with his hands up, according to local TV station WFSB.

“He got involved telling him to leave her alone…stated the man became aggressive toward him and they began to fight,” state court documents obtained by WFSB.

After a police investigation, officials alleged, “During the fight, Rottjer intentionally threw the victim over the bridge.”

3. An Icy Rescue

The victim fell 45 feet into the icy water below the bridge after he was tossed over, according to authorities.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene and found the man submerged in water. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the police statement.

“Unfortunately, the victim suffered injuries while stepping in and trying to do the right thing,” detective Christopher Nugent, a spokesman for Shelton police, tells PEOPLE.

“This case was very unique in its own way,” he says.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries.

From left: Gregory Rottjer, Matthew Dorso and Jennifer Hannum Shelton Police Department

4. Why Police Said a Dropped Cell Phone Was Key

By the time police arrived to the scene, Rottjo, Dorso and Hannum were no longer there.

Officials made a plea for any information that could be helpful in the case. They eventually recovered two cell phone videos and a dropped cell phone belonging to Hannum, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WFSB.

Police were able to trace the phone to Rottjer based on a text message that read, “Hi I am the owner of this iPhone, please call me to be returned.”

5. What the Suspects Had to Say

According to arrest warrant, Rottjer allegedly told police in an interview, “I did it. I threw him over the bridge.”

He was charged with criminal attempt at murder, assault in the first degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree in connection with the altercation. His bail was set at $250,000, which he paid.

He will enter a plea next month, according to court documents.

Matthew Dorso, 27, was charged with assault in the third degree. He was released from custody and promised to appear for arraignment next week. When reached by phone, he declined to comment.

During the investigation, “Hannum was determined to be untruthful with detectives,” Shelton police alleged in their statement. According to the warrant, investigators said she allegedly told them didn’t know anything about someone being thrown off the bridge.

Hannum was charged with interfering with an officer and released on a $1,000 bond. She will be arraigned next month.

According to court records, none of the three suspect have entered pleas or obtained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.